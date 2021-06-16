AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the period. AGNC Investment comprises 2.3% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,791,000 after buying an additional 1,537,120 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,389,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 720,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC remained flat at $$17.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. 243,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,848,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

