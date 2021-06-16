AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Update

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 262,700 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the May 13th total of 400,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:AIKI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,056,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $91.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.56. AIkido Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AIkido Pharma by 345.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 476,931 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 261,937 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 121.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,559 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,548 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

