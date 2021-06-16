Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

NYSE APD traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

