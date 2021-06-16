Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €117.69 ($138.46).

Shares of AIR opened at €113.18 ($133.15) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €101.81. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

