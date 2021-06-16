Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Short Interest Up 70.2% in May

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the May 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:AJAX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,173. Ajax I has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

Get Ajax I alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJAX. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Ajax I in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ajax I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.