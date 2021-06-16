Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

AKUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AKUS opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53. Akouos has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Akouos will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Akouos by 458.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Akouos by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Akouos by 63.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Akouos by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

