Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
AKUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ AKUS opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53. Akouos has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $30.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Akouos by 458.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Akouos by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Akouos by 63.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Akouos by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Akouos Company Profile
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
