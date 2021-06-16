Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.50% of Albany International worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Albany International stock opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $92.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $902,097 over the last ninety days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

