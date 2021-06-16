Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

