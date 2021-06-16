Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 6.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,107,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $208.68. The stock had a trading volume of 342,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,662,615. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $564.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

