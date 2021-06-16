Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $46,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 46,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,390,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $227,694,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,314,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,691,000 after acquiring an additional 148,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.71. 511,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,662,615. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.57. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $567.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

