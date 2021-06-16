Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Decreased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 383,211 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.4% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $250,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $209.50. The company had a trading volume of 248,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,662,615. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $566.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

