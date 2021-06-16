Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $146.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.69. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The company has a market capitalization of $970.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

