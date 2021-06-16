Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 278.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 194.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.11. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

