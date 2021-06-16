Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock opened at $126.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.