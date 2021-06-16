Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Aegion were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 86.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEGN opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98. Aegion Co. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $181.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

