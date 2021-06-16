Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 176,271 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,271 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $141,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $120,879,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,008,000. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.13. 4,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,770 shares of company stock worth $2,967,194 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

