Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 125,234 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.86% of HubSpot worth $183,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,782,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 167,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3,251.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after buying an additional 164,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

HUBS traded up $12.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.14. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $574.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.57 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,024 shares of company stock worth $21,679,032. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

