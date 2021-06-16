Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $524.69 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,743 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $524,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.89. 262,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,662,615. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.57. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $567.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

