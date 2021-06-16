Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $524.69 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,743 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $524,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.89. 262,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,662,615. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.57. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $567.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.
Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
