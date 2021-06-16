Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 1,433,324 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 160.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 2.19% of Varonis Systems worth $119,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after buying an additional 3,148,379 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 183.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after buying an additional 1,825,374 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 168.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,191,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after buying an additional 1,374,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 245.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,339,000 after buying an additional 1,194,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,230. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $75.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

