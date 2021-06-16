Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,753,315 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,953,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753,315 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $105,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 44,188 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 391,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

NLOK traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $27.89. 57,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.62. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.