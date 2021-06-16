Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Sells $2,119,200.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,211,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 941,148 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000.

MDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

