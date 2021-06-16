Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $20.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,408.37. The stock had a trading volume of 54,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,455.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,322.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

