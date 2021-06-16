Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded down $12.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,416.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,322.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.