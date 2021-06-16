Alphasimplex Group LLC Buys Shares of 992 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 992 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Amgen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,339. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.71. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.