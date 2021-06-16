Alphasimplex Group LLC Buys Shares of 992 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 992 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Amgen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,339. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.71. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.
In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
