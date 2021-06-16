Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,187,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Avangrid by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avangrid by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after buying an additional 154,138 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Avangrid by 199.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after buying an additional 429,592 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.84. 4,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

