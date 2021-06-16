Alphasimplex Group LLC Increases Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,953. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.