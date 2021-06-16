Alphasimplex Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after buying an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,427 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,855,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 56.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 454,848 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.42.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,741. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $108.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

