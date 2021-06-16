Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 882 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,760 shares of company stock worth $9,733,217 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

AME stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.56. 5,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

