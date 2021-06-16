Alphasimplex Group LLC Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,349. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $186.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

