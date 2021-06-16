Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of ALT stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 183,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,349. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $694.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at $1,434,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altimmune by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altimmune by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

