Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys New Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,054,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,023,000. ICL Group makes up about 2.0% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 16,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.82.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.