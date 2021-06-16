Altshuler Shaham Ltd Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $142.65. 6,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,741. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.24. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

