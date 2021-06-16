Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $159.68 Million Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,793,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,679,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises 1.6% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,573,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,253 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,167 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,520 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,664,000 after acquiring an additional 885,491 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TME. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. 193,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,466,355. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

