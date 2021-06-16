Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 5.5% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $542,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.97. 269,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,662,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $568.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

