Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.05. 47,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,936. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $72.17 and a 12-month high of $101.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.