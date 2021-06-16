Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.00

Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 1182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

