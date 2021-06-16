Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €190.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Amadeus FiRe stock opened at €155.00 ($182.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $886.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of €146.63. Amadeus FiRe has a twelve month low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a twelve month high of €158.40 ($186.35).
About Amadeus FiRe
