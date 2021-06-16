Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €190.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amadeus FiRe stock opened at €155.00 ($182.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $886.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of €146.63. Amadeus FiRe has a twelve month low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a twelve month high of €158.40 ($186.35).

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

