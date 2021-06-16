Amalkumar Ghosh Sells 50,000 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) COO Amalkumar Ghosh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,672. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.69.
eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EMAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.
eMagin Company Profile
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
