Amalkumar Ghosh Sells 50,000 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) COO Amalkumar Ghosh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,672. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.69.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eMagin by 3,250.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,008 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in eMagin by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 204,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

