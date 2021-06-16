América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,326,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. 53,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,868. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

