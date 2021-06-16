American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading 0.2% Higher

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $44.29. Approximately 55 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 9.96% of American Century Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

