American Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 105,596 shares during the period. DNP Select Income Fund comprises approximately 2.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $5,993,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 6,685 shares of company stock valued at $66,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. 26,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,034. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

