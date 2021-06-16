American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,967 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,727,496. The company has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.90. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.