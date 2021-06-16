American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,802 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,806 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.47. 1,673,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

