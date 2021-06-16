American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 588 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,411,244. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.88.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

