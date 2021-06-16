American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 217.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,418 shares of company stock worth $8,482,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

