American International Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,266 Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83. Home Point Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $919.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

