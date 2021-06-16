American International Group Inc. Invests $28,000 in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest in the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Midwest by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest in the 4th quarter worth about $2,973,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest in the 1st quarter worth about $3,333,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDWT opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. Midwest Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $149.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

