American International Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBTX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of DBTX opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $208.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). As a group, analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

