American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Raises Dividend to $1.27 Per Share

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by 72.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 98.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect American Tower to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

NYSE:AMT opened at $270.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.74. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

