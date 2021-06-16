Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.13

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.13 and last traded at $167.84, with a volume of 120259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Argus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,546,423. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.